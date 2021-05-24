Bramwell early voting set to begin Wednesday

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The town of Bramwell will hold early voting for municipal elections beginning Wednesday, May 26.

Leland Moore is set to challenge the incumbent candidate for Mayor, Louise Stoker.

Susan Troutner is running for Recorder with no challenger.

Six people are running for five Council spots. Dennis Marcello will challenge five incumbents: Mandy Fink Kelly Eller, John Petrulis, Rufus Morgan and Kelly Goins.

Early voting will take place at Bramwell Town Hall.

Hours for early voting are:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning May 26

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays

Early voting will continue until Bramwell's election day, which is scheduled for June 8.