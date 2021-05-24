Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The moon is putting on quite a show this week with a total lunar eclipse. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. This super blood red moon will be visible across the Pacific, the western half of North America, the bottom of South America, and eastern Asia. The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. The entire show will last five hours, as Earth’s shadow gradually covers the moon then starts to ebb. The best end-to-end viewing will be in Hawaii and other Pacific islands.