Driver charged after truck carrying over 160 pigs overturns

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A truck carrying at least 160 pigs has overturned in Virginia, and police charged the driver in connection with the accident. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Smithfield Foods truck overturned on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk around 1:42 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the tractor-trailer was carrying 160 to 180 pigs and was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Police said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and was assessed at the scene. So far, Smithfield Foods hasn’t commented on the accident. Police said the street has since been reopened to traffic. Police didn’t comment on the condition of the pigs.