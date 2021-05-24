EU mulls response to Belarus diverting plane to nab reporter

BRUSSELS (AP) — Angry European Union leaders are set to consider a joint response Monday to Belarus’ diversion of a plane traveling between EU member nations to arrest a prominent Belarusian opposition journalist. Raman Pratasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organize massive protests against Belarus’ authoritarian president, was on board the Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania when it was diverted Sunday to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, while flying over Belarus. Belarusian flight controllers warned the plane crew of an alleged bomb threat and ordered it to land in Minsk. The incident outraged EU officials, who said the 28-nation bloc would mull a coordinated response at its Monday summit.