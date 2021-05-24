Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman regains law license

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has regained his state law license, years after being released from federal prison in a government corruption case. The Alabama Bar Association confirmed Monday that Siegelman’s license was restored in December. Siegelman was released from prison in 2017 after serving a six-year sentence for his 2006 conviction on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice. Siegelman served as governor from 1999 to 2003. He was the last Democrat to hold the position in the conservative state. The 75-year-old told The Associated Press that he would like to work with public defenders or advocacy groups to take on criminal defense cases.