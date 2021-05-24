Young lady’s body found in Texas in 2002 linked back to Raleigh County

RALEIGH, W.Va. (WVVA) Detectives in Texas have linked the remains of a young lady found in 2002 to Raleigh County through advancements in DNA testing.



The remains were found off of Highway 135 in Gregg County, Texas, three miles North of Interstate 20 on May 21st, 2002. According to Lt. Eddie Hope, a group of archealogists were taking soil samples in 2002 when they found the bones.



He decided to pursue testing on the young lady's remains after successfully solving another local case through the same testing.



While there is not enough bones to make a homicide determination, he said the location would be ideal to conceal a body.



"In the 2002 case, the only thing we had were a few bones and a skull."



Lt. Hope said investigators are using the same genealogy tracing that was done to find the Golden State Killer.



He said testing has revealed she may also have ties to the Mount Airy area of Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia,



While investigators have narrowed down a couple different locations through the testing, they believe there is a stronger possibility she could be from Raleigh County.



Through DNA testing, investigators were also able to find that the female had a cleft palette but had not had surgery to fix it.



Lt. Hope said it would be of great help if those with the following surnames could offer up any geneology testing they may have done in the past -- Bowman, Niten/Knighton, Gray, and Jessup.

"The problem they've ran into, when they get into second and third cousins, there are intermarriages that are slowing them down to trace the geneology."

"They're hoping to get more surnames," he said.



Lt. Hope is working with Kevin Lord with the DNA Doe Project to complete the testing. He can be reached at Kevin.Lord@dnadoeproject.org or 512-739-1581



