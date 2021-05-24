GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Clark County Republican Party and Republicans in the state Senate called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the state Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to the party membership to ensure the measure passed. Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as “slanderous lies.”