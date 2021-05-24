It’s not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

ATLANTA (AP) — People who believe debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election are pushing for audits of ballots and voting machines in an increasing number of states. The model is the audit in Arizona where the Republican state Senate subpoenaed more than 2 million ballots from the most populous county and gave them to a small company owned by a Trump supporter to review. In Georgia, a judge on Friday ruled that election skeptics could review 147,000 mail ballots in that state’s most populous county for signs of fraud. In Michigan, an attorney who sued to overturn the election is trying to persuade a rural county to allow an audit.