Justin Fritz to wrestle for Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Perhaps the most decorated state champion in Graham High School's history signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday.

Justin Fritz captured four state wrestling championships in four separate weight classes during his time with the G-Men. He was also a part of the 2018 football state championship squad.

For now, however, Fritz will just stick to the mat, committing to the Big Blue and head coach Blaze Shade. Fritz will enjoy being close to home, but most of all, he looks forward to wrestling for yet another coach that shares his passion for the sport.

"It's local -- the coach is amazing, dude," he said. "[Coach Shade]'s got a heart for wrestling. The same place that I'm at -- we've both got a heart for wrestling. He's going to want me to do things to the best of my ability and I like that about him."

Justin will also be reunited with his older brother, Caleb, as teammates at Bluefield State. Caleb was a two-time state champion for the G-Men, as well.

Justin hopes to major in nutrition while minoring in business at Bluefield State starting this fall.