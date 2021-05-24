Lifeguards pull dozens from rip currents in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Lifeguards on Virginia’s coast have rescued dozens of people from dangerous rip currents. WAVY TV reports that more than 75 people were pulled from the water along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on Sunday. Chief Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said it was an usually busy weekend for May. He said a total of 260 people were pulled out last summer. A storm over the Atlantic prompted a high-risk warning for rip currents along the Virginia and North Carolina coasts. Red flags popping up along many Hampton Roads beaches. Gill urged people to talk to lifeguards if they see a red flag on the beach.