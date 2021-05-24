Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

LONDON (AP) — Max Mosley, a former Formula One boss who campaigned to change British media laws, has died at the age of 81. As president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, from 1993-2009, the Oxford University-educated Briton oversaw the stunning global spread of Formula One. But his tenure also included the death of star driver Ayrton Senna in 1994, multiple scandals and furious squabbling within the sport about its astronomic costs and revenue distribution. His life and the final year of his four terms as FIA president were turned upside down in 2008 when a British tabloid published secretly filmed video of Mosley engaging in sex acts.