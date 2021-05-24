Skip to Content

Police deny man who died in custody was alone for 48 minutes

5:34 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in a Louisiana city who have been sued by the family of a Black man after he died in police custody deny the man spent 48 minutes in a patrol car without getting medical attention. Tommie McGlothen Jr. died after a confrontation with Shreveport police on April 5, 2020. Four officers have been charged with negligent homicide in his death. In a federal lawsuit, McGlothen’s family says police used excessive force and that McGlothen was left in a patrol car unattended and in handcuffs for 48 minutes. The local coroner found McGlothen died of natural causes but that his death might have been prevented.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content