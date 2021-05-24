Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry; how to protect yourself

(WVVA) - The CDC is investigating a recent salmonella infection outbreak among 43 states. Here in the two Virginias, at least 10 cases have been reported. 90% of those infections come from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

After interviews with sick people, the CDC believes that the infections are linked to backyard poultry.

WVVA spoke with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, who tells us that these kind of outbreaks can be prevented through adequate biosecurity.

"That means washing your hands after dealing with your chickens. Making sure that equipment is separated from your (home), making sure that eggs are properly clean after you collect them." Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director - West Virginia Department of Agriculture

WVVA headed to a local chicken hobby farm called 'That Comb Though'. This helped us get some insight on how families are handling the reported outbreaks.

It is always in the back of your mind, as far as being careful. I mean nobody really wants to get sick with salmonella poisoning." Andie Lane, Owner of 'That Comb Though'

The Lane family told WVVA that they have always taken proper hygiene steps to avoid any contamination within their farm. Which includes washing their hands, decontaminating all surfaces when inside the house and keeping their hands away from their face.

While there have been no reported deaths across the nation from this particular outbreak, over 30 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC says that if you experience symptoms such as a fever, diarrhea or dehydration after handling backyard poultry, you should see a doctor immediately.

Stick with WVVA for the latest on this active investigation.