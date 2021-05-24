Saban, others join West Virginia opioid prevention effort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is set to join current and former athletes and coaches from West Virginia and Marshall universities this week as part of an effort to fight the opioid epidemic.

They’re coming together at the Greenbrier Resort for a group called West Virginia Game Changer. It’s a community initiative designed to educate and support youth to make healthy choices.

There will be a reception and dinner Wednesday. And on Thursday there will be a golf tournament as well as a luncheon detailing the group’s plan to address opioid misuse.

Proceeds from the two-day event will be used toward prevention programs being implemented in West Virginia schools.