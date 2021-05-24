Staying warm with pop-up showers/storms into Tuesday

A front in the vicinity (just to our north) and upper level low pressure will be just enough to drive a few hit-or-miss showers & thunderstorms this evening, and over the next few days. Not everyone will see rain tonight, but especially before sundown, an isolated shower/storm will remain possible. The chance of severe weather should stay to our east. After sunset, we should become partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday will bring similar conditions; we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, warm temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s, and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of storms will be a little better Tuesday vs. Monday, but we're still not expecting severe weather!

Wednesday looks about the same, but even warmer, with highs well into the 80s, if not the 90s for some, especially at lower elevations. A better chance of wider-spread rain looks more likely toward the end of the work week as a strong frontal system approaches. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!