Two men arrested on felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Two Montgomery men are facing felony charges after a traffic stop led officials to the discovery of what is believed to be methamphetamines.

On Monday night, a Fayette County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Cannelton Hollow Road. Officials say the driver delayed pulling over for almost two miles.

As the vehicle pulled over, a passenger threw a bag out of the window.

After recovering the bag, officials discovered approximately $21,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

Jonathan Oiler was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. Freddie Meyers was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both men are awaiting court proceedings.