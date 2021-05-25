5 chosen for induction into Marshall journalism Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five Marshall University graduates have been selected for induction into the School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. They include Marshall athletics play-by-play radio voice Steve Cotton; HQ Publishing founder Jack Houvouras; Food & Environment Reporting Network executive editor Brent Cunningham; Kindred Communications co-founder Mike Kirtner; and environmental law firm attorney Virginia Sherlock. Those five will join others whose inductions last year during the coronavirus pandemic were postponed. Bill Bissett, Tony Crutchfield, Chris Fabry, Dan Hollis and Susan Nicholas will be honored at this fall’s induction ceremony as well. Details about the ceremony will be announced at a later date.