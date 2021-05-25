Ace Adventure Resort gears up for grand opening

OAK HILL, W. VA. (WVVA) - Ace Adventure Resort is planning a grand opening to kick off this summer season.

This Memorial Day weekend the re-branded water park will open full time.

Those hours of operation will be 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM every day.

There will also be more things added to the lake this weekend, in addition to the Wonderland Mountain Challenge Trail race.

Haynes Mansfield, the Marketing Director at Ace Adventure said the vaccinations and the national park designation have made more people want to visit the park, and they're expecting their best season yet.

"It's definitely brought a lot of positive attention to outdoor recreation so being fifteen hundred acres, we're able to spread out pretty nicely here but we have an amazing year here on the books already," said Mansfield.

Mansfield said the resort is following all COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor recreation.