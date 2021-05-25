After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

For over a year, the AP’s “One Good Thing” series has highlighted good deeds done by individuals to brighten others’ days during trying times. Usually, their stories don’t end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even if their own lives were also turned upside down by a pandemic that has killed and sickened millions around the world. Some of the heroes have seen increased support or donations roll in, like Bonifaz Díaz, who has been biking through the Guatemalan highlands in a books-for-barter program to fight child hunger. Díaz says donor interest has surged and three other cyclists have joined his operation.