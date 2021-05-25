Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin says he is confident he will sign an extension and play for the Washington Capitals again next season. The longtime captain’s $124 million, 13-year contract expires this summer. Ovechkin says he wants to finish his career with the Capitals. The Russian winger is sixth on the NHL’s career goal list with 730. Ovechkin says he still loves the game and wants to keep playing hockey as long as he can. The 16-year NHL veteran turns 36 in September.