Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream. But Kami Rita plans to try again next year. He had climbed halfway up the world’s highest mountain before bad weather and a bad dream made him turn back. He says “the gods were telling me not to go” but wouldn’t elaborate on the dream. Sherpas believe Everest to be a goddess and have a religious ceremony before stepping on the mountain to make their climbs. Rita made his record 25th successful climb on May 7 while fixing ropes for others to use in their attempts to reach the summit.