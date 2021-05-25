California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California and the U.S. government have agreed to allow massive wind energy farms off the state’s central and northern coasts. The pact announced Tuesday that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay has been promoted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes. The plan would place 380 turbines some 20 miles off the coast of scenic Morro Bay. Officials plan to finalize the locations next month and could offer leases for sale next year. The announcement is part of President Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.