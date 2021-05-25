Dictator or ‘Dad’? Belarus leader suppresses all dissent

MOSCOW (AP) — When Alexander Lukashenko became president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world’s notice via dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. This weekend’s forced diversion of a commercial airliner and the arrest of an opposition figure who was aboard epitomizes his rule. His disdain for democratic norms and country’s dismal human rights record has made Belarus a pariah in the West, bringing him the sobriquet of “Europe’s last dictator.” Lukashenko himself prefers to be styled as “Batka” — “Father” or “Dad” — like a stern but wise patriarch leading a country out of infancy.