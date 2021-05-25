EU leaders agree to donate 100 million doses of vaccines

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU leaders have agreed to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations by the end of the year. The 27 leaders expressed support for a text in which they pledged to continue efforts “to increase global vaccine production capacities in order to meet global needs,” an EU official with direct knowledge of discussions said. The official was not authorized to speak publicly because discussions were ongoing. Leaders also called “for work to be stepped up to ensure global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines” and supported the U.N.-backed COVAX program. COVAX aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries.