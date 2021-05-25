Fayette County school system announces summer feeding program

FAYETTEVILLE, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Fayette County School System will be providing free meals to children this summer.

This is part of their federally funded summer food service program.

The program will offer breakfast and lunch to any child from infant to 18 years old.

Andrew Pense, the Child Nutrition Director for Fayette County Schools said providing these meals is important because children should not have to go hungry in the summer.

"In the summer kids get out of school but hunger doesn't take a summer vacation, and so balanced meals are necessary for kids to grow, learn, play, have a great summer so we're here to provide that," said Pense.

The program will be offered Monday through Thursday at these times and these locations:

New River Primary from June 14- July 27.

Oak Hill Middle School from June 7-July 2,

Valley Pre K-8 from June7-July 2,

Meadow Bridge from June 7-July 2,

Midland Trail High School from June 7-July 2,

Camp Royal from June 7- Aug 6,

New River Intermediate July 6- July 22.

The meals will be in-person, with breakfast being served from 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM and lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

Anyone with additional questions is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Board of Education and ask for School Nutrition.