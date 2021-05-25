Federal earmark sought for Beckley Welcome Center

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Regional leaders are seeking a more than seven million dollar federal earmark for a Beckley Welcome Center and park off of Interstate-64.



The site would be located around where the Beckley Police Dept. shooting range currently sits.

The hope is to provide a gateway for visitors to explore the Beckley Grist Mill, Piney Gorge, and the New River Gorge National Park.



Beckley Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher has been working on the project since 2013 and helped to commission a study in recent years on how the area may be best used to boost tourism. He has also worked with Gary Moorefield to develop a trail system in and around the Mill area to lure in visitors.



"Look at the big picture here. The mill site is going to be a destination just like Long Point, the New River Gorge Bridge, and the whitewater rafting. The mill site is the place people will want to come see because it's so beautiful down there."



The site is also on the National Register of Historic Places.



Sopher said the hope is to use the federal funds to build a welcome center, rest area, and eventually a dog park and outdoor theater for Theatre West Virginia.



The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. is currently spearheading efforts with the City of Beckley to secure federal funding for the project.