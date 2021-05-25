Fox making Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham available to stream

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News announced that starting next week, it will make reruns of prime-time television shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those programs will be streamed starting the next day to subscribers of the Fox Nation service. Since its debut more than two years ago, Fox Nation has sought to offer a different programming mix than Fox News Channel. But the company has been making a greater effort to showcase its opinion stars. Fox credits a new Carlson podcast for helping to boost Fox Nation’s subscriber rate over the past few months.