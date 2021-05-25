Hit-or-miss showers and storms move in for Tuesday

A better chance for more showers and a few storms to work in happens this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s this morning with some patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and 80s. Showers and storms will form during the afternoon and be considered hit-or-miss. Storms will be isolated and non-severe. May see some heavy downpours and gusty winds at times though.

Majority of the rain wraps up around sunset, but a passing shower is possible overnight. Temperatures tonight will mimic last nights in the upper 50s and 60s.

Wednesday brings another day where we can expect afternoon showers and storms. The best chances for a severe storm will be north outside of the viewing area, but a stronger storm is possible to form on Wednesday. The main threat will be damaging winds and heavy downpours with lightning.

The warmest day this work week will be Wednesday with most of the viewing area having temperatures head into the 80s. Lows will still be in the upper 50s and 60s. A back door cold front moves in Thursday, but we will still be warmer than normal to close the work week. Showers are possible on Thursday, but we should see improving conditions during that day.

Widespread rain builds in Friday thanks to a low pressure system. This will keep us wet Friday night into Saturday. Storms are possible Friday and Saturday that could be on the strong to severe side. We will continue to monitor this system.

Will we continue to see the rain during all of Memorial Day Weekend? Your full forecast is on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!