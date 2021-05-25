Hokies rally falls short in first round of ACC Baseball Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVVA) - Virginia Tech held rival Virginia to just five hits on Tuesday afternoon, but still fell short in an ACC Tournament matchup, 3-2.

The Cavaliers struck first with a sac fly in the second. Then, Kyle Teel blasted a two-run home run in the third to extend the lead.

Tanner Schobel pulled the Hokies to within 3-2 after a two-run shot of his own in the sixth. But, Virginia Tech managed just six total hits -- and just one in the final three innings.

Schobel and TJ Rumfield each turned in a pair of hits for Virginia Tech in the loss. Peyton Alford took the loss for the Hokies, allowing four hits and two earned runs in three innings of work.

The Hokies will fight to stay alive in the ACC Tournament when they face top-seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at 3 p.m.