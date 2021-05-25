Skip to Content

Judge rejects bid to toss DNA in incapacitated woman’s rape

3:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A former nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility has lost a bid to throw out DNA evidence that authorities say links him to the crime. A judge rejected Nathan Sutherland’s claim that investigators made a misrepresentation when saying in a request for a court order that 36 male Hacienda Healthcare employees whose DNA was being sought had direct access to the victim. Judge Stephen Hopkins said it was a logical deduction that the father worked at the facility, considering the victim lived there since she was 3. Sutherland pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content