Lawsuit dismissed in death of woman buried in beach sand

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit has been dismissed surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor in 2017. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon. A 2019 suit says town workers’ negligence caused 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor of Plano, Texas, to be trapped. The lawsuit alleged that workers didn’t investigate whether anyone was on the beach before driving a tractor over her.