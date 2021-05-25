Skip to Content

Mali’s president and PM remain detained by mutinous soldiers

5:49 am National news from the Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president and prime minister remain detained after being taken by force to the military headquarters late Monday.  Their detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier. The African Union, United Nations and West African regional bloc are calling for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. Mali’s transitional government was sworn in last September in the aftermath of a military coup and is tasked with organizing new elections by February.

Associated Press

