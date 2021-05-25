Medical examiner: VCU student died of alcohol poisoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says a Virginia Commonwealth University student found dead after a fraternity party in February died of alcohol poisoning. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Arkuie Williams, an administrative deputy for the Chief Medical Examiner, said the death of Adam Oakes was an accident. Oakes’ family said partygoers attending the Delta Chi fraternity party handed Oakes a large party of whiskey and told him to drink. Authorities found him dead the next morning. The next day, the university and the fraternity’s headquarters suspended the chapter. A review of the incident is slated for completion this summer.