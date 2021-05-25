MISSING: Clark Adkins

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia State Police Hinton Detachment is seeking information regarding a missing person.

Clark Junior Adkins, 28, has not been seen since Saturday, May 22.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and blue short sleeved shirt. Adkins was reported missing by family members, and is said to have visible tattoos on his arms.

Adkins was last seen driving a Black Ford Escape on Keeney Mountain Road in Sandstone. The car is registered in West Virginia, and the plate number is 31X797.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (304)256-6700.