Missing man found dead in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A missing man was found dead in the Frankford area of Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

39-year-old Adam Crookshanks was reported missing on Saturday.

Police say his body was discovered near Boone Mountain. The Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is currently investigating his death.

Crookshanks body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)647-7600.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing investigation.