Prosecutor: No charges for officers who shot man with knife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says two West Virginia police officers who shot and wounded a Black man wielding a knife will not face any charges. Kanawha County First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris told news outlets on Monday that a review of body camera video and reports determined the Charleston Police officers did not commit any crimes in the shooting of Denaul Dickerson. Authorities have said Dickerson was shot April 30 and treated at a hospital after lunging at officers with a knife. He has been charged with attempted malicious assault of a police officer.