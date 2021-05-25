Scott’s walk-off walk helps WVU rally, beat Kansas 8-7

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Victor Scott drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 8 seed West Virginia rallied to beat ninth-seeded Kansas 8-7 in the loser-out opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia (24-25) advances to play No. 1 seed Texas. Matt McCormick had a double, a triple and two RBIs and Alec Burns hit a solo home run for the Mountaineers. Maui Ahuna went 4 for 5 with two triples, a homer and four RBIs for Kansas (30-27).