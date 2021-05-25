Suarez homers in leadoff debut, Reds down Nationals 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer in his first career start as a leadoff hitter and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Nationals 2-1. Kyle Farmer also homered off Scherzer. Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Cincinnati. The Reds snapped a five-game slide at Washington and five-game skid overall against the Nationals in the clubs’ first meeting since 2019. Tejay Antone worked 2 2/3 hitless innings or relief to follow Mahle. Washington’s Josh Bell belted his sixth homer in the ninth off Amir Garrett. Lucas Sims got the final out for his second save. Scherzer lost for the first time in almost a month.