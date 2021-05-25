Tazewell County Fair makes its comeback

TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA)- The Tazewell County Fair Association announced this week that the county fair will be back on this year.

The announcement comes after COVID-19 canceled the fair last year, for the first time since World War 2.

TCFA President Donnie Yates told us they're setting the fair grounds and excited to welcome back residents of the two Virginias.

"Well I just hope that the community in the surrounding area is as excited as we are," said Yates, "From the day we made our decision to cancel last year we started working on this years fair. It just means so much to not just Tazewell County but Mercer County, Russell, Dickinson. We have a lot of people that come to our fair. We're just excited to be able to do it again."

Superintendent Viola Asbury also told us that there will be some new attractions coming our way.

"This year we're going to have a truck pull and that's always been exciting. We had a truck pull here a few years ago and we had a huge crowd here. So we feel like that's going to be a hit," she said, "We have a magic show that's going to be here all week. We have a new carnival coming in too provide the rides. Then we'll have our livestock shows, that's always new even though we have them every year. There are derby's, the figure 8 and the demolition derby, which is the favorite of everyone that comes to the fair."

The fair will be making its long awaited return from August 24 until August 28. Fair officials hope to debut new food alongside the new attractions.