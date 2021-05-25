Teel hits 2-run homer, Virginia beats VT in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the third inning and No. 8 seed Virginia beat 12th-seeded Virginia Tech 3-2 to open ACC Tournament pool play. Virginia plays Notre Dame on Friday. Virginia Tech faces the Fighting Irish on Wednesday. Virginia starter Zach Messinger (3-1) struck out six in 5 1/3 innings in his fourth start of the season. Kyle Whitten earned his first save after retiring the side in order in the ninth. Teel was 2 for 4, including his eighth home run of the season. Jake Gelof opened the scoring for Virginia with a sacrifice fly in the second. Virginia Tech freshman Tanner Schobel hit a two-run homer.