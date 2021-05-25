US grants Cuban baseball players visas days before tourney

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. government has finally issued visas for the players and coaches of the Cuban national baseball team to compete in the Baseball Americas Olympic qualifying tournament starting May 31 in Florida. Players and executives with the Cuban team had expressed concern about delays in the issuance of the visas for the tourney to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which had led them to apply for them in third countries like Mexico, Panama and Guyana. Sanctions imposed by Washington had hindered applying for the visas in Havana, but arrangements were made at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba’s capital. The Cuban Baseball Federation issued a statement Tuesday saying that “this afternoon we were notified about the issuance of visas.”