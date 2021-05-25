US: Interim Bolivia official took bribes in tear gas deal

MIAMI (AP) — A former senior Bolivian official has been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly seeking at least $582,000 in kickbacks from Florida-based businessmen who are accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the former conservative government. Sergio Rodrigo Méndez was arrested May 21 in Naples, Florida, and charged with a single count of conspiring to commit money laundering. Three alleged co-conspirators were also detained, including the owner of Florida-based supplier of police and military equipment and his father, who press accounts indicate was charged two decades ago in Bolivia with weapons smuggling. Méndez was chief of staff to then-Interior Minister Arturo Murillo.