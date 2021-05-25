Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Russell County.

At 7:51 a.m. on Tuesday, State Police responded to a crash on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road involving a Russell County Public Schools bus.

The bus was stopped in the right lane with flashing lights on to pick up students, when the driver of a 2003 Honda ran into the back of the bus.

Of the 17 students and the driver, one minor injury from the bus was reported.

The driver of the Honda was flown by the State Police med-flight helicopter to a nearby hospital for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

This crash remains under investigation, and officials say that charges are pending.

