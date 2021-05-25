Warm & muggy into Wednesday, a cool down could come by the weekend

Due to the daytime heat and enough moisture surging in, we could still see a few more showers/t-storms this evening, especially before sundown. We'll otherwise be partly cloudy and mild overnight with areas of fog and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will bring more steamy weather, with highs anywhere from the upper 70s to upper 80s, depending on sunlight exposure and elevation. We'll still be a bit humid and could see a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rain.

Severe weather is still not expected across our area at the time. The atmosphere will become more stable again after sundown tomorrow and lows should fall into the 50s and 60s.

A stronger frontal system will begin to approach us into late week. Thursday looks to bring more cloud cover, and the chance for off and on spotty showers. A better chance of rain however will come Friday, as the front moves in.

We could see wider-spread showers & storms for much of the day and for a little while into Saturday as well. There will be quite a cool down behind this front into Memorial Day Weekend.