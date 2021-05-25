WVDA continues to conduct black fly spraying; what is it and why is it so important?

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) - Anyone who spends time on the river banks of the Bluestone, New, or Greenbrier Rivers are more than familiar with the black fly.

They are biting little insects that can do more than suck your blood, they can suck the fun from your time outdoors.

Black flies are common this time of the year. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture's (WVDA) Black Fly Control Program tires to reduce their numbers. The goal is improving the quality of life.

A job like this for WVDA can't be done from the ground. It has to be done from the sky in a helicopter.

This low-flying helicopter as seen above sprays over the Bluestone, New and Greenbrier rivers. The helicopter is not targeting the mature insects, it is going after the larvae.

Coordinator of the Black Fly Control Program Heather Rzewuski tells WVVA that the spray is a "naturally occurring soil bacterium". Meaning it is harmless to fish, animals, or humans.

"You would just rinse it off, it is not harmful. It can be a skin irritant, but if you just rinse it off you will be okay." Heather Rzewuski, Coordinator of the Black Fly Control Program with WVDA

The spray destroys the black flies digestive track, which keeps them from becoming adults. Rzewuski added black fly bites can be more than irritating, for some, they can be deadly.

"The females can bite and give a pretty nasty allergic reaction." Heather Rzewuski, Coordinator of the Black Fly Control Program with WVDA

If you ever see a helicopter spraying over the Bluestone, New, or Greenbrier rivers.

It is possibly a helicopter that is packed with harmless soil bacterium, which is making your experience along the rivers more enjoyable.