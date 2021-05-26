Attorney Dershowitz sues Netflix for $80M over Epstein show

MIAMI (AP) — Attorney and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is suing Netflix for $80 million over his portrayal in the streaming service’s series about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein titled “Filthy Rich.” The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Miami federal court. It contends that Netflix intentionally misled Dershowitz regarding his appearance in the series and defamed him by falsely asserting that he had sex with one of Epstein’s many victims. Dershowitz is now mainly retired in Miami Beach. He says in the lawsuit that accusations by Virginia Giuffre that they had sex are false and that Netflix knew it. Giuffre has been one of Epstein’s most vocal victims. Netflix has not responded to an email seeking comment.