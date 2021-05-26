Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The heads of the nation’s big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill Tuesday, the start of two days of hearings where the big banks are expected to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street. The banks appear in front of Congress as the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. The industry, which was blamed for the Great Recession more than a decade ago, has spent most of 2020 and now 2021 trying to appear helpful and willing to work with struggling borrowers and businesses.