Beckley man arrested after police discover child pornography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Beckley man is behind bars for the possession of child pornography after law enforcement received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.



State Police were able to trace the tip back to the IP address of Dakota Anderson of Beckley. According to the complaint, Anderson works in the medical field in Huntington, but sometimes visits his parents in Beckley. They are also the owners of his cell plan.



Anderson was charged with ten counts of Possessing Child Erotica under the West Virginia code.



During a search warrant at Anderson's home, the complaint said State Police found more than a hundred pictures of child porn through sites like Snapchat and MeWe accounts.



The complaint said Anderson was operating under the username 'Just a scrub.'



He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $100,000 bond.