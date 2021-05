TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands and Tazewell battled in both baseball and softball on Tuesday night, with each school taking home a win.

The Blues put the Bulldogs in an early hole, but the home team dug out of it to grab a 10-2 victory.

In softball, the Lady Blues and Lady Bulldogs saw their game delayed briefly. But, when play did begin, Richlands dominated, going on to win 15-1 in five innings.