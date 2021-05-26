Clinch Valley honors “Mercy Award” winner

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Congratulations to Vicky Lothery of Clinch Valley Medical Center!

She won the hospital's "Mercy Award" -- recognizing an employee who goes above and beyond to touch people's lives in a positive way. She now has the opportunity to win LifePoint Health's overall "Mercy Award." She'll be up against employees from more than 80 hospitals across the country.

Vicky has been with Clinch Valley for more than 30 years, but it's the work she does outside the hospital that earned her the honor.

"She has been a champion in this community around cancer and Relay for Life and raising funds for Relay for Life," Peter Mulkey, Clinch Valley's CEO, said.

"It's a great honor, but I really couldn't do it without the help of my co-workers and my team," Vicky Lothery, said. "My Relay for Life team is called the 'Clinic Cancer Fighters,' and my family helps. My husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer."

Congrats again, Vicky! The overall winner will be announced at a conference in Tennessee over the summer.